English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Deepak Nitrite; target of Rs 1887: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Deepak Nitrite with a target price of Rs 1887 in its research report dated August 03, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 05, 2022 / 10:06 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Deepak Nitrite


    DN reported a miss on our estimates. EBITDA came in 12% lower than our estimate at INR3.6b. EBITDA margin, at 17.3%, was also below our estimate of 20.5% – the lowest since 3QFY19. The miss was largely led by the Advanced Intermediates segment. EBIT margin declined to 18% in the Advanced Intermediates segment.


    Outlook


    we maintain our Neutral rating. Valuing the stock at 22x FY24E EPS, we arrive at our TP of INR1,887.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Deepak Nitrite - 040822 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Deepak Nitrite #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 10:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.