Neutral Deepak Nitrite; target of Rs 1887: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Deepak Nitrite

DN reported a miss on our estimates. EBITDA came in 12% lower than our estimate at INR3.6b. EBITDA margin, at 17.3%, was also below our estimate of 20.5% – the lowest since 3QFY19. The miss was largely led by the Advanced Intermediates segment. EBIT margin declined to 18% in the Advanced Intermediates segment.

Outlook

we maintain our Neutral rating. Valuing the stock at 22x FY24E EPS, we arrive at our TP of INR1,887.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Deepak Nitrite - 040822 - moti