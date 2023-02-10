English
    Neutral Barbeque Nation Hospitality; target of Rs 870: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Barbeque Nation Hospitality with a target price of Rs 870 in its research report dated February 07, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 10, 2023 / 03:18 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Barbeque Nation Hospitality

    BARBEQUE’s 3QFY23 results were below expectations with subdued operating environment and higher-than-expected impact of new stores on margins, which led to absolute EBITDA declining ~6% YoY to INR620m (18% below our expectations). Management commentary on demand in Jan’23 did not offer scope for optimism from a near-term perspective.  Valuations are fair at 14.8x FY24E and 13.5x FY25 pre-Ind AS EV/EBITDA.

    Outlook

    We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock with a TP of INR870, based on 14x FY25 Pre Ind-AS EV/EBITDA.