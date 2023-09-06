English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Muthoot Finance – Are all the woes behind?

    Growth may resume but it will be accompanied with lower return ratios and a modest earnings trajectory

    Madhuchanda Dey
    September 06, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST
    Muthoot Finance – Are all the woes behind?

    Muthoot Finance has been reporting better quarters from Q4 of FY23.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights  Strong Q1 marked by loan growth both in gold and non-gold Margin declines, the trajectory may be down Spike in Stage 3 assets Ambitious growth plans for non-gold We see declining return ratios and moderate earnings growth Muthoot Finance (CMP: Rs 1283 Market Cap: Rs 51,505 crore) has been reporting better quarters from Q4 of FY23 and the trend continued in the Q1 of FY24 as well. The market has rewarded the better performance with the stock rising 23 percent against a 9 percent...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Are Chinese imports a threat to Indian steelmakers?

      Sep 5, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST

      In this edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: BHEL could rise again like a phoenix, retail traders are making hay, PMI indicates ...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The road to 2047 

      Aug 12, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST

      According to an RBI study, we need to grow real GDP by 7.6 percent per annum to be a developed economy. And that target is eminent...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers