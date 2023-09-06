Muthoot Finance – Are all the woes behind?

Muthoot Finance has been reporting better quarters from Q4 of FY23.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong Q1 marked by loan growth both in gold and non-gold Margin declines, the trajectory may be down Spike in Stage 3 assets Ambitious growth plans for non-gold We see declining return ratios and moderate earnings growth Muthoot Finance (CMP: Rs 1283 Market Cap: Rs 51,505 crore) has been reporting better quarters from Q4 of FY23 and the trend continued in the Q1 of FY24 as well. The market has rewarded the better performance with the stock rising 23 percent against a 9 percent...