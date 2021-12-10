MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Special webinar on Benefits of investing in US market at 4 pm on 10th December, 2021
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Metro Brands: Is the IPO the right fit for your portfolio?

Given the premium valuations to Bata and lower discount as compared to Relaxo, we believe Metro Brands IPO valuations provide little margin of safety for investors

Bharat Gianani
Neha Gupta
December 10, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST
Metro Brands: Is the IPO the right fit for your portfolio?

Representative image

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The initial public offering (IPO) of Metro Brands Ltd (MBL) — a leading footwear retailer — comes at a time when the Omicron variant is triggering the possibility of a third COVID wave in India. Should infections increase, people’s mobility will be restricted. This can affect players such as MBL, which have a relatively higher proportion of formal wear. The company offers a diverse range of products under own as well as third party brands, and has the third-largest...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Why MPC chose to walk a fine line

    Dec 9, 2021 / 02:39 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Buyers turn tight fisted, Keki Mistry sees a super cycle, MapmyIndia IPO, this NBFC has a point to prove, Start-up Street, Lex-speak and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Transitory is history

    Dec 4, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST

    As inflation remains persistently high, the Fed looks to double down on the taper despite the emergence of Omicron

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers