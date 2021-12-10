Metro Brands: Is the IPO the right fit for your portfolio?

Representative image

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The initial public offering (IPO) of Metro Brands Ltd (MBL) — a leading footwear retailer — comes at a time when the Omicron variant is triggering the possibility of a third COVID wave in India. Should infections increase, people’s mobility will be restricted. This can affect players such as MBL, which have a relatively higher proportion of formal wear. The company offers a diverse range of products under own as well as third party brands, and has the third-largest...