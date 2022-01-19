Metro Brands: Is it a worthy bet for the long term?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Metro Brands Ltd (MBL; CMP: Rs 605; M Cap: Rs 16,430 crore), a reputed footwear retailer, has posted strong results for the December 2021 quarter, indicating a strong pent-up demand and consumer sentiment. MBL is present across consumer segments and sells products for all occasions. It operates stores on a COCO (company-owned and company-operated) basis across four formats -- Metro, Mochi, Crocks and Walkway. Its financial strength and brand presence can be compared with two leading listed footwear players --...