    Mahindra Finance: Strong momentum on macro tailwinds

    Strong signs of recovery in the auto and the tractor segments, robust disbursement, improving asset quality and a pick-up in new businesses provide meaningful tailwinds

    Khushboo Rai
    November 04, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST
    Highlights Robust disbursement and asset growth Targeting the affluent rural and semi-urban (RUSU) Digitising lending journeys Asset quality improving on better collections Diversified product portfolio, new business to reap returns Valuation justified on promising strategic initiatives Mahindra Finance (CMP: Rs 221; Market cap: Rs 27,290 crore) is a market leader in vehicle financing, predominantly in the tractor and the Mahindra UV (utility vehicles) segments. The company is on way to achieving its three-year roadmap called Vision 2025, with asset quality improving substantially to 6.7 percent in H1FY23....

