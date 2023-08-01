Mahindra Finance Q1 FY24: What’s making us optimistic for the long term?

Mahindra Finance has posted strong earnings in the June quarter (Q1FY24).

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Retained market share in key products Asset growth momentum continues Scale-up in new business to drive growth Steady margins on evolved business mix Used vehicle segment to aid margins Asset quality challenges abate, collections steady Valuation justified on promising strategic initiatives Mahindra Finance (CMP: Rs 297; Market cap: Rs 36,630 crore) has posted strong earnings in the June quarter (Q1FY24). Net profit increased 51 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, mainly on lower provisions. The company has managed to reduce the volatility in its asset quality and earnings...