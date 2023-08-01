Mahindra Finance Q1 FY24: What’s making us optimistic for the long term?

Highlights: Retained market share in key products Asset growth momentum continues Scale-up in new business to drive growth Steady margins on evolved business mix Used vehicle segment to aid margins Asset quality challenges abate, collections steady Valuation justified on promising strategic initiatives Mahindra Finance (CMP: Rs 297; Market cap: Rs 36,630 crore) has posted strong earnings in the June quarter (Q1FY24). Net profit increased 51 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, mainly on lower provisions. The company has managed to reduce the volatility in its asset quality and earnings...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Even in a weakened state, China's overhang over metals to continue
Jul 31, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's drug regulation process needs overhaul, price hikes effect Dr Lal PathL...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Ueda springs a surprise
Jul 29, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda’s tweaking of yield curve control could have global repercussionsRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers