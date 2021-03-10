English
Lupin share price up 3% on launch of authorized generic version of Alinia

The Nitazoxanide Tablets, 500 mg, are used in the treatment of diarrhoea caused by Giardia lamblia or Cryptosporidium parvum in patients of age 12 years and older

March 10, 2021
 
 
Shares of Lupin advanced 3 percent intraday on March 10 after the launch of the authorized generic version of Alinia (nitazoxanide) Tablets of Romark Laboratories, LC.

The Nitazoxanide Tablets, 500 mg, are used in the treatment of diarrhoea caused by Giardia lamblia or Cryptosporidium parvum in patients of age 12 years and older, the company said in a release.

Nitazoxanide Tablets had estimated annual sales of USD 56 million in the US, it added.

On March 9, the company's subsidiary, Lupin Pharma, announced a partnership with Endoceutics, a women’s health-focused innovative Canadian biotech company to commercialise Intrarosa in Canada.

At 15:03 hrs. Lupin was quoting at Rs 1,055.65, up Rs 23.95, or 2.32 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,121.85 and a 52-week low of Rs 505 on 18 September 2020 and 13 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 5.9 percent below its 52-week high and 109.04 percent above its 52-week low
first published: Mar 10, 2021

