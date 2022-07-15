L&T Infotech – Good start to the year

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

L&T Infotech (LTI, CMP: Rs 3,874 Market Cap: Rs 67,912 crore) made a good start to the year, sounding positive on the near-term demand outlook while acknowledging that a deep recession could result in temporary softness in technology budgets though ruling out any reversal. While the merger with Mindtree, with large complementary capabilities, creates scale and cross-selling opportunities and has not resulted in talent exodus so far, we see macro concerns overshadowing the otherwise comfortable show. Despite the stock’s...