English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    L&T Infotech – Good start to the year

    Given the challenging global macro scenario, investors of LTI should be prepared for a multiple de-rating to pre-pandemic levels

    Madhuchanda Dey
    July 15, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST
    L&T Infotech – Good start to the year

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    L&T Infotech (LTI, CMP: Rs 3,874 Market Cap: Rs 67,912 crore) made a good start to the year,  sounding positive on the near-term demand outlook while acknowledging that a deep recession could result in temporary softness in technology budgets though ruling out any reversal. While the merger with Mindtree, with large complementary capabilities, creates scale and cross-selling opportunities and has not resulted in talent exodus so far, we see macro concerns overshadowing the otherwise comfortable show. Despite the stock’s...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | US Fed in hot spot after inflation spike

      Jul 14, 2022 / 05:13 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Track the market bottom, Mindtree ups its game, more sparkle for this jeweller, chequered history of bitcoin, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Hoping for a recession in the West

      Jul 9, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

      It could just be what the doctor ordered, as recessionary conditions in the US will cool down oil prices, spelling better times for the Indian economy

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers