English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Lemon Tree Hotels: Why it remains our preferred pick

    LMNT is among the quality hotel companies, with a leading position in the mid/upper-mid hotel space and would be among the key beneficiaries of the industry uptrend

    Bharat Gianani
    September 11, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST
    Lemon Tree Hotels: Why it remains our preferred pick

    -

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Best ever Q1 result Demand momentum strong Robust inventory addition pipeline Industry upcycle to sustain Monetisation of assets to reduce debt Lemon Tree Hotels (LMNT; CMP: Rs 115.3; Market Cap: Rs 9,135 crore) posted its best-ever Q1 performance in the June 2023 quarter. Higher pricing, coupled with increased occupancies, boosted RevPar (Revenue per available room) growth. LMNT indicated that demand has remained robust and expects Q2FY24 to be at par/slightly better than Q1. LMNT is aggressively expanding room inventory and plans to reach a room count...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | DPI, UPI, AI and finding a tech Neverland

      Sep 8, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST

      In this edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China's dam in Tibet proves costly for India, cries about AI safety gains momentum, ...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The road to 2047 

      Aug 12, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST

      According to an RBI study, we need to grow real GDP by 7.6 percent per annum to be a developed economy. And that target is eminent...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers