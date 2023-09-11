Lemon Tree Hotels: Why it remains our preferred pick

-

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Best ever Q1 result Demand momentum strong Robust inventory addition pipeline Industry upcycle to sustain Monetisation of assets to reduce debt Lemon Tree Hotels (LMNT; CMP: Rs 115.3; Market Cap: Rs 9,135 crore) posted its best-ever Q1 performance in the June 2023 quarter. Higher pricing, coupled with increased occupancies, boosted RevPar (Revenue per available room) growth. LMNT indicated that demand has remained robust and expects Q2FY24 to be at par/slightly better than Q1. LMNT is aggressively expanding room inventory and plans to reach a room count...