ICICI Securities delisting: Why do shareholders feel short-changed after swap ratio and what next?

When ICICI Bank proposed to delist ICICI Securities on June 26, the share price of the latter rallied over 10 percent that day. This was on the back of expectation of a generous premium which, sadly for the shareholders, has not come through. Instead of a cash payout, shareholders of ICICI Securities will be allotted 67 equity shares of ICICI Bank for every 100 equity shares of the broking house. Based on June 28 closing price, the share swap ratio...