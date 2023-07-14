Hold Wipro; target of Rs 400: Axis Securities

hold

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Axis Securities report on Wipro

In Q1FY24, Wipro’s reported revenue stood below our expectations at Rs 22,831 Cr, down 1.5% QoQ and 2.8% QoQ (in CC terms). The company reported operating profits of Rs 3,569 Cr, flat on a QoQ basis. Its operating margins, too, remained below our expectations and stood flat at 16%, largely led by higher operating expenses. The company’s net profit stood at Rs 2,886 Cr, registering a de-growth of 7% QoQ.

Outlook

We recommend a HOLD rating on the stock and assign a 15x P/E multiple to its FY25E earnings of Rs 25.9/share to arrive at a TP of Rs 400/share, implying an upside of 2% from the CMP.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Wipro - 14 -07 - 2023 - axis