    Hold Wipro; target of Rs 400: Axis Securities

    Axis Securities recommended hold rating on Wipro with a target price of Rs 400 in its research report dated July 14 2023.

    July 14, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
    Axis Securities report on Wipro

    In Q1FY24, Wipro’s reported revenue stood below our expectations at Rs 22,831 Cr, down 1.5% QoQ and 2.8% QoQ (in CC terms). The company reported operating profits of Rs 3,569 Cr, flat on a QoQ basis. Its operating margins, too, remained below our expectations and stood flat at 16%, largely led by higher operating expenses. The company’s net profit stood at Rs 2,886 Cr, registering a de-growth of 7% QoQ.

    Outlook

    We recommend a HOLD rating on the stock and assign a 15x P/E multiple to its FY25E earnings of Rs 25.9/share to arrive at a TP of Rs 400/share, implying an upside of 2% from the CMP.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 14, 2023 09:59 am

