App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Titan Company; target of Rs 936: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Hold rating on Titan Company with a target price of Rs 936 in its research report dated June 09, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Titan Company


We are increasing FY21 and FY22 EPS estimates by 1.0% and 6.0% following 1) 80% sales recovery in jewellery sales in operational Tanishq stores 2) Likely benefits of Omni channel strategy across Jewellery, watches and eyewear 3) significant cost cutting in rent and overheads 4) aggressive plans to gain market share (35% new customers) given stress amongst other organized jewellers. We believe TTAN has distinct advantage over competitors given strong balance sheet (Raised Rs10bn 3 month CP at 4.22%), franchisee based model, strong brand, economies of scale and strong head start in executing strategies like customer safety and Omni Channel across product segments. Although 1H will show significant pressure on sales and profitability,



Outlook


TTAN is expected to emerge stronger post this COVID led shakeout across categories like Jewellery, Watches, Eyewear and emerging segments like Fragrances and Sarees. We value the stock at 45xFY22 EPS and arrive at a target price of Rs936 (Rs844, based on 43xFY22 EPS earlier). We retain HOLD and recommendation addition on declines for long term gains.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

Read More
First Published on Jun 15, 2020 04:16 pm

tags #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Titan Company

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Too early to predict the mid-term impact from novel coronavirus: Hindustan Unilever

Too early to predict the mid-term impact from novel coronavirus: Hindustan Unilever

Huawei overtakes Samsung as the world's largest smartphone maker in April

Huawei overtakes Samsung as the world's largest smartphone maker in April

Chennai will switch to shutdown mode for 12 days again: CM K Palaniswami

Chennai will switch to shutdown mode for 12 days again: CM K Palaniswami

most popular

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.