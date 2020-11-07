172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-thermax-target-of-rs-810-icici-direct-6082371.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 11:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Thermax; target of Rs 810: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Thermax with a target price of Rs 810 in its research report dated November 05, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Thermax


Consolidated revenue was at Rs 1141.2 crore, down 28.9% YoY (below our estimate of Rs 1191.9 crore) on slower execution. Energy segment revenue (contributing ~77.5% to revenue) fell 33.9% to Rs 885.8 crore YoY while environment segment revenue fell 13.5% to Rs 155.9 crore, chemical segment revenue was at Rs 114.5 crore, marginally up 3.6% YoY. However, EBITDA margin was better-than-expected at 7.0% (vs. our estimate of 3.6%) posting a decline of mere 120 bps YoY. Reported PAT came in at Rs 31.2 crore, up 21.5% due to tax adjustments in base quarter and impacted by exception items. Consolidated adjusted PAT (excluding exceptional items) comes to Rs 48.7 crore, up 89.4% YoY due to tax adjustments in base quarter.



Outlook


We expect adjusted revenue, EBITDA CAGR of -1.3%, 3.1%, respectively, in FY20-22E. We revise our target price to Rs 810 (30x on FY22E EPS) and maintain HOLD.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 7, 2020 11:45 am

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Thermax

