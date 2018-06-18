App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold TCS; target of Rs 1850: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on TCS with a target price of Rs 1850 in its research report dated June 18, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on TCS


TCS board has approved a proposal to buy back shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 16,000 crore. TCS will repurchase upto 7.6 crore of shares (1.99% of its equity) at Rs 2,100/share (~14% premium to CMP). The buyback along dividend payout is broadly in line with management intention of pay out ~80-100% of FCF to shareholders. It should also improve its return ratio by 400-500 bps as buyback + dividend payout should utilise (~50% of its cash & investments). We also upgrade our EPS estimates by 3-5% on account of revision in exchange rate (Rs 67 for FY19E & FY20E). Nonetheless, we maintain our Hold recommendation with revised price target of Rs 1850/share due to rich valuation.


Outlook
TCS management commentary on broad based recovery coupled with large deal win, we anticipate acceleration in revenues growth trajectory. We now also consider 3-5% EPS upgrades on account of sharp depreciation of rupee, which would also provide margin tailwind. Nonetheless, we maintain our HOLD stance on TCS on account of rich valuation and revise our target price at Rs 1850/share (22x FY20E EPS).



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 04:36 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #TCS

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.