    Hold Ramco Cements; target of Rs 670: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Ramco Cements with a target price of Rs 670 in its research report dated November 09, 2022.

    November 13, 2022 / 07:15 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Ramco Cements


    Ramco Cements’ (Ramco’s) Q2FY23 EBITDA declined 53% YoY and 39% QoQ to Rs1.8bn, clocking 14-17% below Consensus’ and our estimates due to higher-thanexpected input costs. Accordingly, blended EBITDA/ton declined 62% YoY and 39% QoQ to Rs555 (Emkay est.: Rs700). The company has revised its capex guidance upward, to Rs26bn for FY23-24 (vs ~Rs14bn earlier) owing to preparatory work for a second line in Kurnool, expansion of its Odisha grinding unit, and capex in the RR Nagar modernization & beneficiation plant, mining land development, etc. Consol. FCF generation stood at a negative Rs9.7bn in H1FY23 post workingcapital blockage of Rs4bn and capex of ~Rs10bn. Hence, net debt increased by Rs10bn to Rs47bn, as of Sep-22. Factoring-in the Q2 miss and the higher opex/ton, we reduce EBITDA for FY23E by 13% and for FY24-25E by 3%.


    Outlook


    Further, building-in higher capex and increase in leverage, we revise our Sep-23E TP to Rs670 (Rs710 earlier). Our DCF-based TP implies 1-yr forward EV/EBITDA of 11x; maintain HOLD.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    

    first published: Nov 13, 2022 07:15 pm