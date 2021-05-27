MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Ramco Cements; target of Rs 1020: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Ramco Cements with a target price of Rs 1020 in its research report dated May 25, 2021.

Broker Research
May 27, 2021 / 04:20 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Ramco Cements


Ramco's Q4FY21 EBITDA grew 61% YoY to Rs4.5bn (8% below our forecast of Rs4.9bn), but in line with consensus, because of higher-than-expected freight cost, as lead distance was up 40kms YoY. Cement EBITDA/ton increased 48% YoY to Rs1,417 (Emkay: Rs1,478). TRCL is nearing completion of 40% capacity expansion projects to 20mt and is poised to benefit from the cyclical volume upturn, which should boost its RoIC to mid-teens by FY23E and well over 20% over the next 4-5 year, in our view.



Outlook


We maintain FY22-23 estimates, and our Hold rating; our DCF-derived TP of Rs1,020 (Jun'22E) implies a 13.5x 1-year forward EV/EBITDA. Current EV/EBITDA multiple of 16x indicates ongoing expansion and cyclical upturn are largely priced in. Please find our sector initiation report: Link


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Ramco Cements #Recommendations
first published: May 27, 2021 04:20 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.