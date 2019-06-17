App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold NRB Bearings; target of Rs 185: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on NRB Bearings with a target price of Rs 185 in its research report dated June 04, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on NRB Bearings


After several quarters of strong growth, NRB Bearings reported dismal Q4FY19 numbers. Revenues came in at Rs 212.7 crore, down 9.6% YoY. We estimated revenues of Rs 262.7 crore. We believe the topline decline was mostly on account of the weak performance of the domestic OEM segment. EBITDA declined 38.1% YoY to Rs 26.1 crore. EBITDA came in lower due to topline decline, higher employee expenses (up 13.4% YoY), higher other expenses (up 12.1% YoY) and decline in gross margins by 80 bps YoY. Accordingly, EBITDA margins came in at 12.3% vs. 17.9% YoY. Tax rate for the quarter was at 18.5% vs. 31.7% YoY. Other income declined 95.9% YoY. Accordingly, PAT declined 56.2% YoY to Rs 11.7 crore.


Outlook


With growth moderation expected in FY20E, we expect revenue, EBITDA and PAT to grow at 9.8%, 8.1% and 4.3% CAGR, respectively, in FY19-21E. NRB has executed a capex of ~Rs 50 crore in FY19. The company currently operates at utilisation levels of ~80%. For FY20-21E, NRB has planned a capex ~Rs 100-150 crore. Debt levels have gone up from ~Rs 173 crore in FY18 to ~Rs 260 crore in FY19. Going ahead, debt levels’ working capital management will be the key monitorable. We value NRB at ~15x FY21E earnings to arrive at a target price of Rs 185 per share. We have a HOLD recommendation on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 17, 2019 03:13 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #NRB Bearings #Recommendations

