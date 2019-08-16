App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold NBCC; target of Rs 40: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on NBCC with a target price of Rs 40 in its research report dated August 16, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on NBCC


NBCC’s consolidated topline grew 2.0% YoY to Rs 1,891.1 crore, lower than our estimate of Rs 2,544.1 crore. EBITDA margins contracted 220 bps YoY to 1.4% in Q1FY20 due to a sharp contraction in real estate margins. PAT de-grew 33.2% YoY to Rs 48.9 crore mainly on account of lower topline growth and sharp EBITDA margin contraction.


Outlook


Hence, we downgrade the stock to HOLD despite the attractive valuation (14x FY21E EPS) with a target price of Rs 40/share (16x FY21E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 16, 2019 01:29 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #NBCC #Recommendations

