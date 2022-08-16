English
    Hold Natco Pharma: target of Rs 735: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Natco Pharma with a target price of Rs 735 in its research report dated August 13, 2022.

    August 16, 2022 / 05:56 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Natco Pharma


    Natco has, over the years, developed a knack for manufacturing complex generic products with few competitors, especially for the US market. India formulations mainly comprise oncology products (38 brands). For the US, it follows partnership products for risky launches and acquired Dash Pharma for front-end presence. It has six FDF, two API manufacturing facilities and two crop health sciences units • Maiden entry into crop protection was via launch of pheromone product, Natmate PBW for controlling pink bollworm in cotton • FY22 revenue break-up - domestic business: 25%, international business: 62% (mainly from the US), APIs: 13%.


    Outlook


    We maintain HOLD rating on the stock due to 1) impending competition in gRevlimid in US and lack of other growth drivers, 2) high risk-reward play in crop protection with ~ Rs 100 crore of CTPR inventory and 3) stagnancy in domestic formulations, especially oncology. Valued at Rs 735 (base business at Rs 634 with 15x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 42.3 + Rs 100 NPV for gRevlimid).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Natco Pharma - 140822 - ic

    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Natco Pharma #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 05:56 pm
