MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold MM Forgings; target of Rs 936: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch recommended hold rating on MM Forgings with a target price of Rs 936 in its research report dated October 28, 2021.

Broker Research
November 02, 2021 / 03:19 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

CD Equisearch's research report on MM Forgings


India is increasingly addressing opportunities arising out of the growing trend among global automotive OEMs to outsource components from manufacturers in low-cost countries. Indian forging industry has a capability to forge variety of raw materials like carbon steel, steel, titanium, aluminium, etc. and is contributing significantly to country’s growing exports. Further the government’s thrust on increasing infrastructure spending aimed at increasing the contribution of the manufacturing sector to GDP is expected to be the key driver for growth in the heavy-duty truck space in the medium to long term. Currently, the scarce availability of semiconductors is a major concern plaguing the automotive industry, not only in India but globally. The prevalent supply-side headwinds are likely to slow down the PV sales. Fortunately, despite the chip shortage, MMFL continues to see robust order flows given the fact that the company has more than 70% exposure to medium and heavy commercial vehicle segment, where chip usage is presumably low compared to passenger vehicles.



Outlook


Though a barely subdued debt-equity ratio does not leave a major scope for PE expansion, but impressive earnings growth would push ROCE to 16.9% this fiscal and to 17.9% in FY23. On balance, we recommend ‘hold’ rating on the stock with target price of Rs 936 based on 20x FY23e EPS of Rs 46.78 over a period of 9-12 months.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #CD Equisearch #Hold #MM Forgings #Recommendations
first published: Nov 2, 2021 03:19 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.