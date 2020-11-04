172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-larsen-and-toubro-target-of-rs-1045-icici-direct-2-6064921.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 12:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1045: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Larsen and Toubro with a target price of Rs 1045 in its research report dated October 30, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Larsen and Toubro


L&T’s adjusted standalone revenues (ex- E&A business) for the quarter de-grew 15.8% YoY to Rs 15791.7 crore vs. our estimate of Rs 15102.3 crore. On a standalone basis, infrastructure segment posted a muted performance with revenue decline of 20.4% to Rs 12451.7 crore YoY. Heavy engineering segment revenue remained flat at Rs 708.1 crore YoY. On the other hand, power segment revenues saw some respite growing 40.1% to Rs 688.7 crore. Defence engineering segment revenue de-grew 19.7% to Rs 768.8 crore. Consequently, for Q2FY21, standalone adjusted PAT (excluding impairments, E&A proceeds) came to Rs 1051.6 crore, which de-grew 40.8% YoY (above our estimate of Rs 977.7 crore). On a consolidated basis, adjusted revenues from continuing operations on a like-to-like basis fell 12.2% to Rs 31034.7 crore on a YoY basis.


Outlook


We value L&T on SoTP (base business at 15.5x FY22E EPS) basis with a target price of Rs 1045. We maintain our HOLD rating.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 12:57 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Larsen and Toubro #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.