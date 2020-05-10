App
Last Updated : May 10, 2020 11:00 AM IST

Hold HCL Technologies; target of Rs 548: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on HCL Technologies with a target price of Rs 548 in its research report dated May 08, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HCL Technologies


HCLT reported in-line sequential revenue growth of 0.8% and 13.5% YoY CC. Revenue growth was led by strong growth in Mode 2 revenues, which grew 7.1% in c/c, aiding healthy 1.6% growth in IT services. Products revenues were flat (-0.1% QoQ growth) while ER&D services declined by 1.8% QoQ. IBM business added US$160mn in Q4FY20. EBIT margin at 20.9% was up 70 bps QoQ aided by one-off improvement in Mode 2 margins, rupee depreciation (50 bps) and lower subcontracting costs (down 140 bps). FCF of US$451.7 mn was strong at 104.7% of net profit. IBM business revenues has steadily improved to US$160mn(Q3FY20: US$140mn,Q2FY20:US$ 106mn). FY21 will be a critical year for the products business as focus shifts to new business acquisition. Stickiness of the product portfolio is a tailwind for renewals in the current environment. HCLT has stopped guiding due to the uncertain environment following the epidemic. Management's base case is a sharp revenue decline in 1QFY21, followed by stable revenues in 2QFY21 and growth recovery in 2HFY21.


Outlook


We marginally fine tune our estimates & now value HCLT on 12X (earlier 11x) to arrive at a changed target price of Rs.548. Stock currently trades at attractive multiple of 11.3x on FY22E. Maintain HOLD.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on May 10, 2020 11:00 am

tags #HCL Technologies #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

