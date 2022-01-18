Hold HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1430: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCLT) offers IT, ER&D and products to BFSI, retail, health, telecommunication, manufacturing, media & hi-tech verticals. HCL Tech has 250 Fortune 500 and 650 global 2000 clients • It has grown organically and inorganically (14% CAGR over FY18-21).

Outlook

We downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD rating . We value HCLT at Rs 1430 i.e. 24x P/E on FY24E EPS.

