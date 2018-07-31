App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1050: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on HCL Technologies with a target price of Rs 1050 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on HCL Technologies

US$ revenues grew 0.8% QoQ to $2,055 million, lower than our 2.2% growth and $2,083 million estimate. Revenues in constant currency grew 2.7% QoQ Revenues in rupees grew 5.3% QoQ to | 13,878 crore, largely in line with our 5.9% QoQ growth and | 13,957 crore estimate At 19.7%, EBIT margins increased 10 bps QoQ, below our 20.1% and 50 bps expansion estimate

Outlook

Although healthy bookings and strengthening its position in Mode 2 &3 (Emerging Technologies & product & solutions platform) could bode well for growth, a revival in its IMS (36% of revenues) is still missing and needs to be watched. Hence, we maintain our HOLD recommendation with target price of | 1050.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:11 pm

tags #HCL Technologies #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

