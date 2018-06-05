App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold GAIL; target of Rs 365: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on GAIL with a target price of Rs 365 in its research report dated May 28, 2018.

Edelweiss's research report on GAIL

GAIL’s Q4FY18 EBITDA at INR17bn (up 11% YoY) came 24% below estimate due to lower-than-expected performance across key segments. While transmission, trading and petrochemicals disappointed, LPG transmission surpassed expectation. Key highlights: 1) Misses: While gas transmission volumes at 106mmscmd came broadly in line, blended tariffs came 4% below.

Outlook

However, there remains an overhang of uncontracted US LNG volumes. Stabilisation of its PATA expansion (~80% utilisation guidance for FY19) remains a key monitorable. We maintain ‘HOLD/SP’ with revised SOTP-based TP of INR365. At CMP, GAIL trades at 11.7x FY20E PER.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 5, 2018 11:26 am

tags #Edelweiss #GAIL #Hold #Recommendations

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

