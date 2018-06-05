Hold GAIL; target of Rs 365: Edelweiss

Edelweiss's research report on GAIL

GAIL’s Q4FY18 EBITDA at INR17bn (up 11% YoY) came 24% below estimate due to lower-than-expected performance across key segments. While transmission, trading and petrochemicals disappointed, LPG transmission surpassed expectation. Key highlights: 1) Misses: While gas transmission volumes at 106mmscmd came broadly in line, blended tariffs came 4% below.

Outlook

However, there remains an overhang of uncontracted US LNG volumes. Stabilisation of its PATA expansion (~80% utilisation guidance for FY19) remains a key monitorable. We maintain ‘HOLD/SP’ with revised SOTP-based TP of INR365. At CMP, GAIL trades at 11.7x FY20E PER.

