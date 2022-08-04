English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Escorts Kubota; target of Rs 1650: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Escorts Kubota with a target price of Rs 1650 in its research report dated August 02, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 04, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Escorts Kubota


    The company is a prominent tractor maker domestically (10.3% FY22 market share). It also serves domestic construction equipment, railways space. FY22 sales mix – tractors 77%, construction equipment 14%, railways 9% • Past five year CAGR: 24.1%, 35.6% in EBITDA, PAT; cash positive b/s. We retain HOLD rating on Escorts amid muted tractor growth prospects over FY22-24E & decline in market share as well as pressure on margins.


    Outlook


    We value Escorts Kubota Ltd at SOTP-based target price of Rs 1,650 (20x P/E on core FY24E EPS, 20% discount on treasury shares).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Escorts Kubota - 020822 - ic

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Escorts Kubota #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 4, 2022 05:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.