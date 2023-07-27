English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Dixon Technologies; target of Rs 4140: Axis Securities

    Axis Securities recommended hold rating on Dixon Technologies with a target price of Rs 4140 in its research report dated July 26 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 27, 2023 / 06:31 PM IST
    hold

    hold

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Axis Securities report on Dixon Technologies

    Dixon Technologies revenues grew 15% YoY to Rs 3,274 Cr, which were better than our estimates of Rs 3,094 Cr. The Gross Margins improved 62 bps YoY due to lower RM costs. The EBITDA margins improved 60 bps YoY led by operating leverage, cost optimization measures across verticals and calibrated price hikes in ODM businesses i.e Washing Machines and Lighting. The company reported a PAT of Rs 67 Cr vs. estimates of Rs 87 Cr. The Consumer Electronics segment’s (FPD TV) revenues stood at Rs 882 Cr (down 5% YoY) with Operating Margins of 3.4% up 70 bps YoY. The margin improvement was led by operating leverage and increase in ODM share in the revenues. The company will rollout, Android based solutions from Google by Q2FY24 and the Tizen operating system in partnership with Samsung by Q3FY24. Mobile Phone & EMS segment Revenues for the segment stood at Rs 1,795 Cr (up 38% YoY) with Operating Margins of 2,9% up 40 bps YoY. The company has added Intel as new customer in the mobile segment for manufacture of Feature Phones as well as Smart Phones.

    Outlook

    We expect Revenue/PAT CAGR of 32%/46% CAGR with EBITDA margins being maintained at ~4.24%. We value the company at 45x FY25E EPS of Rs 92 to arrive at a target price of Rs 4,140/share, which leaves a limited upside of 1% from the CMP.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Dixon Technologies - 26 -07 - 2023 - axis

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Axis Securities #Dixon Technologies #Hold #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 06:21 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!