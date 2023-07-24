English
    Hold Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 2100: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Dalmia Bharat with a target price of Rs 2100 in its research report dated July 21, 2023.

    July 24, 2023 / 03:05 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Dalmia Bharat

    In Q1FY2024, the company reported a miss on operational profitability led by higher-than-estimated power & fuel and freight costs. Higher depreciation and interest expenses led PAT to severely miss mark. The management eyes a 15-17% y-o-y volume growth for FY2024 while it would be taking corrective actions in re-gaining market share in East and better cost efficiencies. It would add a 4.9 MTPA capacity in South India to reach 46.6 MTPA by FY2024 end. JP Assets’ acquisition completion gets delayed to FY2024-end.

    Outlook

    We downgrade Dalmia Bharat to Hold with a revised PT of Rs. 2,100, considering its strong growth potential, factoring downwardly revised estimates and lowering valuation multiple to factor in challenges in its core East region.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

