Hold Castrol India; target of Rs 130: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Castrol India

Castrol India, a subsidiary of BP, operates in the lubricants business and caters to automotive and industrial segments. Automotive segment volumes contribute 80-85% of total sales volume • Castrol has high pricing power and commands premium for its products.

Outlook

We retain HOLD rating on the stock. We value Castrol India at Rs 130 i.e.~16x CY23E EPS.

Castrol India - 02-11-2022 - icici