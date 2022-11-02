English
    Hold Castrol India; target of Rs 130: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Castrol India with a target price of Rs 130 in its research report dated November 01, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 02, 2022 / 06:24 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Castrol India


    Castrol India, a subsidiary of BP, operates in the lubricants business and caters to automotive and industrial segments. Automotive segment volumes contribute 80-85% of total sales volume • Castrol has high pricing power and commands premium for its products.


    Outlook


    We retain HOLD rating on the stock. We value Castrol India at Rs 130 i.e.~16x CY23E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Castrol India - 02-11-2022 - icici

    first published: Nov 2, 2022 06:24 pm