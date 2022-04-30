English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0 Live Virtual Conference on Stock Trading. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Biocon; target of Rs 380: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Biocon with a target price of Rs 380 in its research report dated April 30, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 30, 2022 / 08:50 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Biocon


    Biocon mainly operates in biologics (biosimilars), small molecules (generics), branded formulations and contract research (Syngene). Biocon Biologics (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon, entered into an arrangement to acquire Viatris’ biosimilars assets for US$3.335 billion. Biocon Biologics entered into a strategic alliance with SILS for access to 100 million vaccine doses per annum for 15 years. Biosimilar US pipeline: (approvals - Pegfilgrastim, Trastuzumab, Glargine, Adalimumab); filed - Aspart and Bevacizumab • In generics, it is among the world’s largest manufacturers of immunosuppressant and statin APIs • Revenue breakup FY22: Biosimilars (41%), Generics (28%), CRAMS (31%).



    Outlook


    We maintain HOLD as 1) we wait for Viatris deals impact considering sheer balance sheet expansion, 2) execution risks with incremental size of business verticals and 3) persistent price erosion and regulatory issues. We value Biocon at Rs 380 on SOTP basis.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Biocon #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 30, 2022 08:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.