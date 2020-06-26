Hold Bank of India; target of Rs 55: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Bank of India with a target price of Rs 55 in its research report dated June 25, 2020.
Sharekhan's research report on Bank of India
Bank of India (BOI) posted mixed results, where operational performance largely met expectations, while a high moratorium book and subdued margins were dampeners. Moratorium stood at 46% of loan book, relatively higher than peers. Due to weak capitalisation and COVID-19 led uncertainties, we expect growth outlook to remain weak and asset-quality performance to face challenges.
Outlook
We have cut our estimates for FY2021E and FY2022E, considering risks to asset quality, weak capitalization and growth uncertainty. We maintain our Hold rating with a revised PT of Rs. 55.
