English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Amber Enterprises; target of Rs 2300: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Amber Enterprises with a target price of Rs 2300 in its research report dated July 26, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 29, 2023 / 07:59 PM IST
    hold

    hold

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Amber Enterprises

    Amber’s 1QFY24 numbers missed our topline estimates but was above our PAT estimates due to strong operating performance. Amber’s strategy of focusing on higher-margin components vs. RACs seems to have driven this beat on EBITDAM. Amber is witnessing increased traction in its mobility division, with a large order win expected to further boost the order book, as it looks to double this business in 2-3 years. While unseasonal rains is expected to cap the industry’s volume growth to 7-8% for FY24, Amber’s dominant market share in the RAC segment and components manufacturing industry (29% from 25% in FY21) is likely to allow it to grow ahead of the market’s pace. We expect this segment to post a 14% CAGR over FY23-26E.

    Outlook

    We maintain HOLD with a Jun-24 TP of Rs2,300, based on 25x its FY25E one-year fwd. EPS.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Amber Enterprises - 27 -07 - 2023 - emkay

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Amber Enterprises #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 29, 2023 07:57 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!