    Hold Alembic Pharma; target of Rs 720: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Alembic Pharma with a target price of Rs 720 in its research report dated May 04, 2022.

    May 05, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Alembic Pharma


    Alembic Pharma operates in international generics (US:31% & exUS: 15% in FY22), domestic branded (36% in FY22) and API (18% in FY22). • Domestic business has 1.5% of market share of IPM with three brands in the top 100. Going ahead, emphasis is on specialty segment with 94% of new launches being specialty products • The company has invested ~ Rs 1800 crore in recent years in facilities geared mainly towards US formulations. As of FY22, it has filed 230 ANDA and has 160 approvals with 105 launches in the US.


    Outlook


    We maintain HOLD rating on the stock as current levels have priced in the challenges due to slower offtake in US base business as well as impending USFDA clearances. Valued at Rs 720 i.e. 20x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 35.9


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 5, 2022 02:01 pm
