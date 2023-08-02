HG Infra Engineering: Marginal miss on execution; outlook robust

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Q1 execution marginally affected by excessive rains Execution to gather pace; company retains FY24 growth guidance Healthy project awarding; targeting decent order inflow Project monetisation on track HG Infra Engineering Ltd’s (HGIEL; CMP: Rs 933; Market Cap: Rs 6,083 crore) project execution was affected by excessive rains, which led to a slightly lower revenue growth in Q1FY24. However, the company expects execution momentum to pick up and has retained its revenue growth guidance for the current fiscal. The government is expected to continue to focus...