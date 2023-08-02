English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    HG Infra Engineering: Marginal miss on execution; outlook robust

    HGIEL has guided for robust order inflows in the current fiscal, which, together with a strong order book, would maintain growth momentum

    Bharat Gianani
    August 02, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
    HG Infra Engineering: Marginal miss on execution; outlook robust

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Q1 execution marginally affected by excessive rains Execution to gather pace; company retains FY24 growth guidance Healthy project awarding; targeting decent order inflow Project monetisation on track HG Infra Engineering Ltd’s (HGIEL; CMP: Rs 933; Market Cap: Rs 6,083 crore) project execution was affected by excessive rains, which led to a slightly lower revenue growth in Q1FY24. However, the company expects execution momentum to pick up and has retained its revenue growth guidance for the current fiscal. The government is expected to continue to focus...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Maruti Suzuki’s surprising U-turn   

      Aug 1, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Indian manufacturing a star performer, safeguard your business from GST frauds,...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Ueda springs a surprise 

      Jul 29, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

      Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda’s tweaking of yield curve control could have global repercussions

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers