PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Goodyear India Share Price Surges 14% After Board Declares Dividend; Volume Spikes

The Board of Directors of the company declared interim dividend of Rs 80 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each, for the financial year 2020-21.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 7, 2020 / 02:35 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Goodyear India share price surged 14 percent intraday on December 7 after the company declared interim dividend.

The Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on December 7, 2020 considered and declared interim dividend of Rs 80 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each, for the financial year 2020-21, the company said in an exchange filing.

The interim dividend shall be paid within the statutory time limit and the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the members for the interim dividend has been fixed as December 15, 2020, already intimated on December 2, 2020 for the purpose, it added.

The stock was trading at Rs 1,005.60, up Rs 128.15, or 14.60 percent at 13:36 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,035.00 and an intraday low of Rs 861.05.

The scrip also witnessed spurt in volume by more than 4.37 times and was trading with volumes of 39,716 shares, compared to its five day average of 6,773 shares, an increase of 486.37 percent.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Goodyear India
first published: Dec 7, 2020 02:35 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.