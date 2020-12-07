Goodyear India Share Price Surges 14% After Board Declares Dividend; Volume Spikes

live bse live

Goodyear India share price surged 14 percent intraday on December 7 after the company declared interim dividend.

The Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on December 7, 2020 considered and declared interim dividend of Rs 80 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each, for the financial year 2020-21, the company said in an exchange filing.

The interim dividend shall be paid within the statutory time limit and the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the members for the interim dividend has been fixed as December 15, 2020, already intimated on December 2, 2020 for the purpose, it added.

The stock was trading at Rs 1,005.60, up Rs 128.15, or 14.60 percent at 13:36 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,035.00 and an intraday low of Rs 861.05.

The scrip also witnessed spurt in volume by more than 4.37 times and was trading with volumes of 39,716 shares, compared to its five day average of 6,773 shares, an increase of 486.37 percent.