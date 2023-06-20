English
    Galaxy Surfactants: Macro challenges to subside in H1FY24

    Lower product prices, on account of a drop in fatty alcohol prices, is expected to bring demand back for speciality products, albeit gradually.

    Anubhav Sahu
    June 20, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST
    Galaxy Surfactants put up a weak show in the last quarter of FY23.

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights International markets witness down trading US channel inventory to exhaust in 1-2 quarters AMET, ex Egypt, showing recovery signs; India remains a bright spot Valuation appears reasonable, given the volume-led growth Galaxy Surfactants (Market cap: Rs 10,052 crore; CMP: Rs 2,848) put up a weak show in the last quarter of FY23, despite a double-digit volume growth in the domestic market. Inflationary impact on demand, particularly for higher margin specialty products, was the main reason. Both Europe and the US are witnessing a slowdown...

