    Engineers India: Business takes a pause, but valuation appealing

    On a P/E basis, the stock is trading at around 8 times its FY24 estimated earnings and offers close to 6 percent dividend yield. The stock offers good margins of safety and the outlook could improve as the fundamentals improve gradually

    Jitendra Kumar Gupta
    June 06, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Sometimes deteriorating fundamentals take such a huge toll on the share price of a company that the market completely ignores hard assets even if the traded price is below its asset value. Engineers India is one stock that was hammered by the market due to the lack of fresh orders, slowing execution, and pressure on margins. Today the value of cash in the books and its investments in Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited and Numaligarh Refinery Limited is around Rs...

