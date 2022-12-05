English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    EID Parry: Why the prospects are sweet for this stock

    Ethanol story intact with enhanced capacity expansion. Massive opportunity in bio-fuel to drive profitability and help in re-rating. Robust fundamentals, strong parentage, and established track record add to confidence

    Khushboo Rai
    December 05, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST
    EID Parry: Why the prospects are sweet for this stock

    EID Parry India: EID Parry India Q2 profit jumps 20% YoY to Rs 565 crore on healthy top line. Revenue grows 62% but higher input cost dent margin. The sugar company clocked a 20% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 565 crore for quarter ended September FY23 on healthy top line. Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 62% to Rs 11,327.6 crore compared to year-ago period, and EBITDA increased by 27.3% to Rs 950 crore but margin fell by 230 bps YoY due to higher input cost.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Market leader with high brand value Well-integrated and diversified operations Higher global, domestic sugar prices and ethanol blending to aid earnings Growth sustainable with shifting regulatory scenario High potential in the emerging green energy space EID Parry (Parry; CMP: Rs 601; Market cap: Rs 10,720 crore), a Murugappa Group company, is the largest integrated player in sugar with interests in the  emerging areas of nutraceuticals, distillery, and co-generation. It also has a significant presence in the farm inputs business through Coromandel International Ltd (CIL; 56.37...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Is a geopolitical thaw in the making? Markets are not holding their breath

      Dec 2, 2022 / 03:24 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China unrest is bad news for Xi Jinping, Jet Airways' future looks cloudy, fuel prices and politics do not mix, all that glitters is gold, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | When central bankers laugh

      Dec 3, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST

      Cracking jokes during a monetary policy review meeting? Don’t laugh it off. Central bankers in advanced economies are actually walking the laugh

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers