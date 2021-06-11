MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

eClerx Services share price hits 20% upper circuit as Q4 profit jumps

The board of directors at its meeting held on June 10 recommended dividend of Re 1 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2021, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, the company said in an exchange filing.

Moneycontrol News
June 11, 2021 / 10:33 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

eClerx Services share price surged 20 percent in the morning session on June 11, a day after the company declared its Q4 results.

The company reported net profit, which jumped 78.25 percent to Rs 98.75 crore largely on the back of staff utilization improving to 83.8 percent in March 2021 quarter.

EBITDA came in at Rs 123.06 crore in March 2021 up 55.87 percent from Rs. 78.95 crore in March 2020.

On a sequential basis, the EBITDA margins improved from 30.4 percent to 33.3 percent while delivery and support costs were lower by 160 bps sequentially.

The company reported net margins at 20.89 percent in the March quarter. The board of directors have recommended a dividend of Re 1 per share for the full year.

Close

The board of directors at its meeting held on June 10 recommended dividend of Re 1 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2021, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, the company said in an exchange filing.

The stock was trading at Rs 1,617.35, up Rs 269.55, or 20.00 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,617.35. There were pending buy orders of 8,468 shares, with no sellers available.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #eClerx Services
first published: Jun 11, 2021 10:33 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey