eClerx Services share price hits 20% upper circuit as Q4 profit jumps

eClerx Services share price surged 20 percent in the morning session on June 11, a day after the company declared its Q4 results.

The company reported net profit, which jumped 78.25 percent to Rs 98.75 crore largely on the back of staff utilization improving to 83.8 percent in March 2021 quarter.

EBITDA came in at Rs 123.06 crore in March 2021 up 55.87 percent from Rs. 78.95 crore in March 2020.

On a sequential basis, the EBITDA margins improved from 30.4 percent to 33.3 percent while delivery and support costs were lower by 160 bps sequentially.

The company reported net margins at 20.89 percent in the March quarter. The board of directors have recommended a dividend of Re 1 per share for the full year.

The board of directors at its meeting held on June 10 recommended dividend of Re 1 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2021, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, the company said in an exchange filing.

The stock was trading at Rs 1,617.35, up Rs 269.55, or 20.00 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,617.35. There were pending buy orders of 8,468 shares, with no sellers available.