Dixon Technologies share price gains 4% on robust Q3 numbers, stock split

Dixon Technologies share price gained over 4 percent intraday on February 2 after the company reported robust numbers for the quarter ended December 2020 and sub-division of stock.

The company's board approved sub-division/stock split of existing 1 equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each fully paid up into 5 equity shares of Rs 2 each fully paid up, subject to shareholders' approval.

The company has reported Q3 (Oct-Dec) net profit of Rs 61.59 crore against Rs 26.3 crore in the year-ago and revenue was at Rs 2,182.78 crore versus Rs 993.81 crore.

At 14:56 hrs, Dixon Technologies was quoting at Rs 15,650, up Rs 469.80, or 3.09 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 16,787.65 and 52-week low Rs 2,899.95 on 08 January 2021 and 24 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 6.78 percent below its 52-week high and 439.66 percent above its 52-week low.