Copper prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on Wednesday, LME Copper prices ended lower by 2.2 percent. No concrete outcome of the prolonged trade war between U.S. & China continued to hamper the demand prospects for Copper.
Outlook
Rising worries over a possible trade deal between U.S. & China might raise demand concerns for industrial metals and push the prices lower. On the MCX, Copper prices are expected to trade sideways today; international markets trading higher by 0.44 percent at $5713.75 per tonne.
