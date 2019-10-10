App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 12:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Copper prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on Wednesday, LME Copper prices ended lower by 2.2 percent. No concrete outcome of the prolonged trade war between U.S. & China continued to hamper the demand prospects for Copper.


Angel Commodities' report on Copper


On Wednesday, LME Copper prices ended lower by 2.2 percent. No concrete outcome of the prolonged trade war between U.S. & China continued to hamper the demand prospects for Copper. Imposing restrictions on Visa, initiatives to block U.S. investors from investing into Chinese companies and blacklisting Chinese companies weighed on the chances of a possible trade deal between U.S. & China.


Outlook


Rising worries over a possible trade deal between U.S. & China might raise demand concerns for industrial metals and push the prices lower. On the MCX, Copper prices are expected to trade sideways today; international markets trading higher by 0.44 percent at $5713.75 per tonne.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Oct 10, 2019 12:14 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Copper

