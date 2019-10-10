Copper prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

On Wednesday, LME Copper prices ended lower by 2.2 percent. No concrete outcome of the prolonged trade war between U.S. & China continued to hamper the demand prospects for Copper. Imposing restrictions on Visa, initiatives to block U.S. investors from investing into Chinese companies and blacklisting Chinese companies weighed on the chances of a possible trade deal between U.S. & China.

Outlook

Rising worries over a possible trade deal between U.S. & China might raise demand concerns for industrial metals and push the prices lower. On the MCX, Copper prices are expected to trade sideways today; international markets trading higher by 0.44 percent at $5713.75 per tonne.

