Concor-land policy revision — Wait for the fine print

Container Corporation of India was incorporated in March 1988 under the Companies Act, and commenced operation in November 1989 taking over the existing network of 7 ICDs from the Indian Railways. (Representative Image)

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The stock of Concor, India’s largest container freight operator, soared more than 10 percent to fresh all-time highs on September 7, following the Union Cabinet’s approval for the long-term leasing policy of railway land to implement the PM Gati Shakti programme. According to the new policy, the Land Licence Fee (LLF) has been lowered to 1.5 percent (from 6 percent earlier) of the market value of land. Moreover, the lease period for the terminal has been extended to a...