Campus Activewear: A sporty fit for your portfolio

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights To gain market share in the fast-growing S&A footwear market Enhancing distribution reach; ramping D2C business Margins to improve; focus on premiumisation Poised to deliver fastest earnings growth in footwear space Campus Activewear (CAL; CMP: Rs 583; Market cap: Rs 17,759 crore) is among the few Indian players in the sports & athleisure (S&A) footwear segment and the only listed player in this space. CAL’s affordable price point, owing to its presence across the entry to semi-premium space in a market dominated by MNC players,...