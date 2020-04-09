Cadila Healthcare share price hits 52-week high on USFDA nod for cancer drug

Cadila Healthcare share price touched 52-week high of Rs 378, rising 8 percent intraday on April 9 after the company received final approval from the US drug regulator for a blood cancer drug.

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to market Imatinib Mesylate Tablets, 100 mg and 400 mg, as per a company release.

This medication is used to treat certain types of leukemia (blood cancer), bone marrow disorders, skin cancer and tumours of the stomach and digestive system.

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s Ahmedabad SEZ facility, it added.

At 1147 hours, Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 355.70, up Rs 5.75, or 1.64 percent, on the BSE.