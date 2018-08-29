Cadila Healthcare down 2% after USFDA issues 5 observations to its subsidiary

Shares of Cadila Healthcare fell 2.5 percent intraday Wednesday after US health regulator has issued five observations after inspection of its subsidiary Liva Pharmaceuticals' injectables manufacturing facility.

"This was a product specific pre-approval inspection. It concluded with 5 observations. Liva will respond to United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) within 15 days. It may be noted that at present Liva does not export any products to the US market," Cadila Healthcare said in a filing to BSE.

The injectables facility is located at Vadodara.

USFDA conducted the inspection from August 20-28. Liva is a 100 percent subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare.

At 13:57 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 386.70, down Rs 9.75, or 2.46 percent on the BSE.

With inputs from PTI