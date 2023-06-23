Buy Wonderla Holidays; target of Rs 710: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Wonderla Holidays
Construction of new Odisha Park has begun and it will be operational by FY2025/26. Chennai park’s construction is set to begin soon with the Tamil Nadu state government waiving local body tax for 10 years. Internal accruals would fund capex of Rs. 350-400 crore with operating cash flow being healthy at ~Rs. 400 crore over the next two years (besides existing cash balance of Rs. 250 crore). Commencement of new parks will add to footfalls from FY26E/FY27E. Existing park footfalls are expected to grow by 5-8% and ARPUs are likely to grow by 8-10% in the coming years.
Outlook
We re-iterate a Buy on Wonderla Holidays (WHL) with a revised price target of Rs. 710. Attractive valuations of 13.0x/11.0x its FY24E/FY25E EV/EBIDTA, a sturdy balance sheet despite a huge capex and strong earnings visibility makes WHL a comfortable play in discretionary space.
