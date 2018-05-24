App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 24, 2018 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Voltas; target of Rs 685: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Voltas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 685 in its research report dated May 17, 2018.

Edelweiss's research report on Voltas

A weak season coupled with pre-buying in Q3FY18 impacted industry growth in Q4FY18, leading to sharp 15% revenue miss for Voltas. Nonetheless, OPMs improved across cooling & projects segment which is commendable. Even as we trim FY19/20E earnings by 5/4% building in poor FY18 season, we expect Voltas to maintain its competitive edge with focus on right segments & strong distribution franchise.

Outlook

While Voltas sustains competitive edge in the value segment of room ACs, we see high potential in its new white goods segment, which adds substantially to its target market, offering immense value to long-term share holders. At CMP, the stock trades at 28/24x FY19/20E EPS. Maintain ‘BUY/SO’.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations #Voltas

