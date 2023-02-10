English
    Buy Varun Beverages; target of Rs 1550: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Varun Beverages recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1550 in its research report dated February 06, 2023.

    February 10, 2023
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Varun Beverages

    Varun Beverages (VBL) posted robust revenue growth in 4QCY22, fueled by strong volume growth (up 18% YoY) and higher realization (up 9% YoY).  Gross margin improved 90bp YoY, despite the inflationary raw material environment, aided by higher realization and early stocking of key raw materials. Gross margin/unit case grew 10% YoY to INR94.4. EBITDA/unit case improved 26% YoY to INR23.3, supported by operating leverage.

    Outlook

    We largely maintain our CY23/CY24 earnings estimates and reiterate our Buy rating on the stock with a TP of INR1,550.