    Buy Varun Beverages; target of Rs 1330: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Varun Beverages recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1330 in its research report dated November 02, 2022.

    November 02, 2022 / 06:56 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Varun Beverages


    Varun Beverages (VBL) posted robust revenue growth in 3QCY22, fueled by strong volume growth (up 24% YoY) and higher realization (up 7% YoY). Gross margin improved 90bp YoY despite the inflationary raw material environment aided by higher realization. EBITDA/unit case improved 14% YoY to INR36.8 supported by operating leverage. Factoring in a better-than-expected volume and realization growth in 3QCY22, we raise our CY22E/CY23E/CY24E earnings by 6%/7%/8%, respectively.


    Outlook


    We expect a revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 23%/28%/45% over CY21-24, respectively. We value the stock at 41x CY24E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR1,330. Maintain BUY.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 2, 2022 06:56 pm